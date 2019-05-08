Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes

San Antonio Missions (18-14) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (17-15)

Game #33/Home Game #18

Wednesday, May 8, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (0-1, 4.85) vs. RHP Zac Gallen (4-0, 1.12)

Totally Pitchin': The Missions and Baby Cakes have been two of the strongest pitching teams in the Pacific Coast League this season. They have the two best ERA's in the league and are tied for the fewest walks. The Missions and Baby Cakes are in the top three in hits allowed (SA, 1st, 232 & NO, 3rd, 245), runs allowed (SA, 2nd, 128 & NO, 3rd, 139), earned runs (SA, 1st, 113 & NO, T-2nd, 120), WHIP (SA & NO, T-1st, 1.27), and opponent batting average (SA, 1st, .232 & NO, 2nd, .237).

Extra, Extra: The San Antonio Missions played their first extra-inning game of the season and emerged victorious thanks to Jake Hager's walk off single in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was the second walk-off for Hager during the homestand. San Antonio went 8-7 in extra-inning affairs in 2018.

Silencing the Opposition: The Missions' pitching staff logged its league-leading fifth shutout of the season last night. It was the first 1-0 win in a nine-inning game for San Antonio since July 25, 2018 against Corpus Christi. Tacoma is the only other team in the PCL with five shutouts. Reno and San Antonio are the only two ball clubs on the circuit who have yet to be blanked this season. New Orleans has shutout its opponents four times this season.

Going Orf: Nate Orf went 0-for-3 on May 1 at Iowa and saw his batting average dip to .209. In seven games since then he is batting .350 (7-for-20) with 6 runs, 3 home runs, 5 RBI, and drawn 4 walks. His on-base percentage during that span is .480 and his OPS is a blistering 1.280. He is now batting .241 on the season.

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

RHP Tristan Archer transferred from San Antonio to Rocky Mountain

RHP Jon Olczak transferred from San Antonio to Rocky Mountain

RHP Jay Jackson sent outright to San Antonio

RHP Taylor Williams optioned (5/5) to San Antonio and activated

