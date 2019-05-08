Fresno Grizzlies Homestand Preview: May 11-20

May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, Calif. - The fourth Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2019 season - the franchise's debut as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - is scheduled for May 11 through May 20, with nine games against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) and Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants). Tickets may be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office, or anytime at FresnoGrizzlies.com. Here is a preview of the week's promotional schedule:

Saturday, May 11 (7:05 p.m.) - Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans: It's been 45 years since the last troops returned home from Vietnam; and the second-annual version of this event at Chukchansi Park celebrates the sacrifice of those veterans who may have not had a warm welcome upon returning home, and those soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice. A special ceremony in the Tulare Plaza at Chukchansi Park will begin at 5 p.m., prior to on-field recognition before first pitch. The Grizzlies will be wearing special tribute jerseys on the field (image attached), which will be available for bid. Proceeds from the game-worn jersey auction will benefit AMVETS Department of California. All Vietnam veterans receive two FREE tickets to the game; please call 559-320-2591 or visit the Chukchansi Park ticket office for more information and to collect tickets.

Bark in The Park, presented by Valley Animal Center: One well-mannered dog per ticket will be admitted FREE to Saturday's game! (All dogs must enter through the Homerun Alley gate; rabies and vaccine certificate is required for all dogs that enter Chukchansi Park.) Advance tickets may purchased at this link, benefitting Valley Animal Center: https://groupmatics.events/s/other/Valleyanimal8

Sunday, May 12 (1:05 p.m.) - All-You-Can-Eat Mother's Day Brunch: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Marmalade Party Deck, cost is $31.99 (includes game ticket; $39.99 for unlimited mimosas/Bloody Mary bar), and everyone who attends brunch will receive a free Grizzlies cap! ($15.99 upgrade for brunch for season ticket holders; $24.99 for mimosas/Bloody Mary Bar.) MENU: Pancakes, candy smoked apple bacon, eggs, pineapple orange glazed ham, baby red bites with chive sour cream, baby carrots and zucchini with herb blend, fresh fruit, danish, potatoes, chorizo sausage fajitas and sliders. Mimosas and Bloody Marys served until the end of the fifth inning. Tickets may be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com, the Chukchansi Park ticket office, or this link: https://groupmatics.events/s/other/Mothersday5

For more information, contact Kyle Selna in the Fresno Grizzlies front office at 559-320-2536 or kselna@fresnogrizzlies.com.

Dollar Day: Each Sunday home game in May will feature $1 grilled hot dogs, $1 chips and $1 12-oz sodas!

Save Mart Sunday: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the "Save Smart" app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies will sign autographs pre-game, and Kids Run the Bases postgame after every Sunday matinee, presented by Producer's Dairy.

Monday, May 13 & 20 (6:35 p.m.) - Monday Madness, presented by The Fresno Bee: Two Reserved tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas, two Fresno Chaffee Zoo vouchers and two Defy Clovis VIP passes, a new trampoline park in Clovis! Available in one package, all for just $25! Can be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office.

Tuesday, May 14 (11:05 a.m.) - Toyota Taco Tuesday #3: 2-for-1 Field Box tickets, $2 tacos, $2 sodas and $2 churros as the Grizzlies play as the Fresno Tacos for each Tuesday home game in 2019. (Specials available from gates open through the end of the fifth inning.) It's a chance to check out the new-for-2019 Fresno Tacos look and color scheme on the field. The "Fresno Tacos" are now playing in their fifth season as the Fresno Grizzlies' primary alter-ego.

Making The Grade, presented by Chevron: With thousands of hard-working young students making up this day's crowd, thanks to sponsors Toyota, Community Medical Centers, Alena Foods, Johanson Transportation Service, Chevron, Granville Homes, Mid-Valley Labor Services, Inc. and Mid-Valley Disposal, single-game tickets for Tuesday's game must be reserved in advance and not the day of. "Making The Grade" is an end-of-school-year reward, and will draw close to 20,000 students over three total 11:05 a.m. games, where the ballpark becomes the classroom!

Thursday, May 16 (7:05 p.m.) - Killer Dueling Pianos: The Killer Dueling Pianos have been performing dueling piano shows since 1996...over 5,000 shows. The Killer Dueling Pianos have performed for Grizzlies' partners including Toyota and Jack in the Box, as well as for major league teams in the NFL, NBA and NHL. Check them out in left field near "Fresno Social" at Chukchansi Park post-game on Thursday!

Dos Equis, Dos Tacos Thursdays: Fans 21-and-over who purchase a Dos Equis 24-ounce can will receive two FREE taco vouchers during any Thursday home game.

Thursday Happy Hour Special: The Happy Hour special from gates open to first pitch for every Thursday home game the remainder of the season includes a burger, fries and a 12-oz beer (or soda), for just FIVE DOLLARS for the combo. The most affordable meal-deal in baseball!

Friday, May 17 (7:05 p.m.) - Fresno Growers Night/Tri-Tip Throwdown/Friday Night Fireworks: Talk about one of your all-time Fresno nights. On the field, the Grizzlies will don special ag-themed jerseys (image attached), moonlighting as the "Fresno Growers" for an evening against in-state rival Sacramento; proceeds from the game-worn jersey auction will benefit the San Joaquin and Central Region Future Farmers of America, and Central Valley 4H chapters.

Off the field, it's Tri-Tip Throwdown! Sample the best of this Central Valley delicacy, and tell us who makes the best tri-tip in town! Fans will vote on the winner: For $5 per half sandwich, fans can sample from defending champion Press Box, 2017 winner Just The Tip, Mega Texas BBQ and BBQ Queen.

Following the game, Friday Night Fireworks will light up the Downtown sky, as they do after every Friday home game at Chukchansi Park. The farmer's market on the concourse pre-game, and during the game is also back for Friday games this season, benefiting Central California Food Bank.

Farm Forum/Farm Grown Scholarships: The second Farm Forum of the year with help from our partners at the Fresno County Farm Bureau will be held pregame from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Kodiak Club presented by KY Farming. The public is invited to join the panel of guests to discuss agricultural issues throughout the Central Valley. On the field pre-game, the 2019 "Farm Grown" scholarship recipients will be announced; this year $10,000 in scholarships to Future Farmers of America and 4H students will be given away with the support of partners GAR Tootelian, KY Farming, American Pistachio Growers and the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Saturday, May 18 (7:05 p.m.) - Interchangeable Grizzlies/Tacos hat giveaway, presented by Helena Agri-Enterprises: Have you ever strolled into Chukchansi Park ready for a Grizzlies game, only to realize that it's Tuesday and the team is playing as the Fresno Tacos? How about vice versa? Either way, problem solved! The first 1,500 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a Fresno Grizzlies/Tacos interchangeable hat, where you can change the logo depending on the game, or if you're just in the mood for Tacos!

Outdoors Night, presented by Toscano RV: Interactive displays throughout the concourse will include: California Department of Fish and Wildlife fish tank display and "skins and skulls" educational table, live bird exhibit courtesy of Fresno Wildlife Rehabilitation Services, and a Fresno County Sheriff Patrol boat display.

Sunday, May 19 (1:05 p.m.) - Touch-A-Truck, presented by Golden State Peterbilt: Bring the kids to climb into, and fully explore emergency vehicles, a military truck, race cars, construction vehicles and more! Touch-A-Truck vehicles will be on display on the Tulare Plaza inside the Chukchansi Park gates.

Dollar Day: Each Sunday home game in May will feature $1 grilled hot dogs, $1 chips and $1 12-oz sodas!

Save Mart Sunday: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the "Save Smart" app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies will sign autographs pre-game, and Kids Run the Bases postgame after every Sunday matinee, presented by Producer's Dairy.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.