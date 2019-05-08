Sounds Roll to Fourth Consecutive Win

May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY - Jose Trevino knocked in four runs and Zack Granite scored four runs to help the Nashville Sounds to a runaway 13-6 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

One night after collecting a season-high 15 hits, Nashville scored a season-high 13 runs and matched the hit output with another 15. They scored two or more runs in four separate innings, including four in the fourth and four in the eighth.

It was all Nashville from the start as Matt Davidson and Andy Ibanez delivered two-out, run-scoring hits in the top of the first inning to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead. Hunter Cole's two-out triple in the top of the second sparked another rally. Cole later scored on Granite's RBI single, and Granite trotted home on a wild pitch by Oklahoma City starter Brock Stewart.

The Dodgers got a run back in the bottom of the second before the Sounds delivered an early knockout punch in the fourth. Granite and Trevino collected hits in the frame, and Carlos Tocci, Davidson and Ibanez all drew walks. When all was said and done in the inning, Nashville had four more runs on the board and an 8-1 lead.

Sounds' starter Seth Maness went five innings in his second start of the season. He earned the win after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk. Zac Curtis worked two innings and Miguel Del Pozo went the final two frames.

Oklahoma City cut the deficit to 9-5 going into the eighth inning but Nashville plated another four runs. Willie Calhoun extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a run-scoring single and Trevino knocked in another two runs with a double to right-center.

Trevino went 2-for-5 with a season-high 4 RBI and Granite went 4-for-5 with 4 runs scored. Ibanez put together a huge line with 3 hits, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored and 2 walks.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. Left-hander Wes Benjamin (1-4, 10.80) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Rob Zastryzny (0-2, 5.55) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 13-6 win, the Sounds are now 12-21 on the season.

The win extended Nashville's winning streak to a season-best four games.

Zack Granite scored a career-high 4 runs and matched a career-high with 4 hits.

Andy Ibanez recorded a season-high 3 RBI and matched a season-high with 3 hits.

The 13 runs scored by Nashville are a season-high and the 15 hits equaled the season-high set Tuesday night in the series opener.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.