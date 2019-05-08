'Cakes Beat Missions 5-2

SAN ANTONIO - Lewis Brinson drilled a two run double in the first inning and Zac Gallen pitched another gem as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeat San Antonio 5-2 to even the series.

Gallen allowed a pair of first inning walks and a run scoring double in the first inning but settled in afterwards and retired 18 of the next 20 hitters to earn his fifth win. He allowed one run on two hits, walked three and seven strikeouts in the performance.

The 'Cakes led 2-1 until the seventh inning when Austin Dean drilled an RBI single and Matt Snyder drove in pair with a base-hit.

New Orleans (18-15) and San Antonio are tied for second place and are one and a half back of Round Rock.

GAME NOTES- Matt Snyder extended his on base streak to 20 games. Zac Gallen picked up his league leading fifth win and also leads the league with a 1.14 ERA.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Missions meet Thursday at 7:05pm in third game of four game set. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Saturday to play San Antonio in a four game series.

