Rainiers Hang Around But Drop Opener to Aces

May 8, 2019





Tacoma, WA - Center fielder Mallex Smith went 3-for-5 with a late innings RBI single, but the Tacoma Rainiers couldn't capitalize further and suffered a 4-3 Tuesday night defeat in game one of a four-game tilt against the Reno Aces at Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers (14-19) fell behind in the fourth inning when Reno (14-18) scored three runs, with two coming on a home run against Tacoma starter Tyler Cloyd (0-1). Cloyd had not allowed a run in his first nine innings this season.

Tacoma bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth when first baseman Ryan Court hit a two-run blast to left field in his second at-bat with the Rainiers. The 30-year-old was most recently playing with the Sugar Land Skeeters in the Atlantic League and signed a Minor League contract with the Mariners over the weekend.

Down 4-2 in the seventh, Smith provided his run-scoring knock to right which scored Ian Miller to cut the deficit to one. The Rainiers put the tying and go-ahead runs on in both the seventh and eighth innings but couldn't pull even with the Aces.

Tacoma's bullpen combined for four scoreless innings in the defeat. Tayler Scott entered in the sixth inning with runners on first and second and no outs. The South African-born hurler got through the inning with no runs allowed and retired all six he faced over two innings.

Right-hander Austin Adams, recently acquired from the Washington Nationals in a trade and optioned to Tacoma, pitched a scoreless eighth after working around a two-out double. Ryan Garton pitched a perfect ninth with one punch-out.

Game two between the Rainiers and Aces is at 6:05 p.m. PDT on Wednesday. Tacoma lefty Jon Niese (1-0, 3.24) will try to build off his first win since 2016 on May 3. Listen to full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

