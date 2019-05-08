Redbirds Pick up 2-1 Win as Knizner, Ravelo Homer

May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Rangel Ravelo's seventh-inning home run broke a 1-1 deadlock, and Memphis' pitching staff was stout in a 2-1 win over the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds (18-15) snapped the Cubs' (22-11) eight-game winning streak with the victory.

Austin Gomber battled through 5.0 innings, scattering eight hits but allowing just one run. He struck out seven and walked two. Chris Ellis followed with 2.0 perfect innings of relief, and Carlos Martinez made an injury rehabilitation appearance and walked two and saw a runner reach on an error, but he got out of the inning with no damage. He struck out a batter. Chris Beck then followed with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to finish the win and pick up his second save of the year.

After Iowa scored in the second Memphis tied the game in the bottom of the third, with Andrew Knizner launching his third home run of the season into the Redbirds' bullpen.

The game stayed tied at 1 until Ravelo's opposite-field homer gave the Redbirds a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Knizner finished the game with two hits.

The Redbirds and Cubs continue their series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The Redbirds are home through Tuesday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, May 9 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 10 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat tacos buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat, Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option, with free ballpark food and Papa John's pizzas, at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack, Cardinals Adult Fleece Vest specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals,

Saturday, May 11 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game, free "I Love Memphis Redbirds" t-shirt to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Memphis Tourism and Memphis Sport Council

Sunday, May 12 at 2:05: Papa John's Mother's Day with a brunch and catch on the field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/mothersday, kids and moms run the bases after the game, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

