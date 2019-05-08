OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 8, 2019

May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Nashville Sounds (11-21) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-21)

Game #32 of 140/Home #16 of 70 (4-12)

Pitching Probables: NAS-RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (0-1, 7.04)

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Nashville Sounds meet for the second time in their four-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games, as well as six of their last eight games overall. Oklahoma City is 4-12 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and have lost nine of their last 10 home games.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to avoid a second straight shutout, but the Nashville Sounds hung on for a 4-2 win against the Dodgers Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers were held without a hit through four innings, then to four hits through eight scoreless innings, before Edwin Ríos lined a one-out double to right field in the ninth inning. Will Smith followed with a walk. Both Ríos and Smith later scored on a two-out single by Drew Jackson. Then with the tying run at the plate, Jackson was picked off to end the game. The Sounds scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning. Andy Ibáñez led off with a double before back-to-back singles by Jett Bandy and Hunter Cole brought home Ibáñez for a 1-0 Sounds lead with none out. Zack Granite notched a two-run single before another run scored on a wild pitch by Josh Sborz to boost Nashville to a 4-0 lead. Nashville starting pitcher Wei-Chieh Huang retired all six batters he faced over 2.0 innings. Tim Dillard (1-1) entered the game in the third inning and pitched 6.0 scoreless innings for his first win of the season. He allowed four hits and recorded one strikeout. Kyle Bird recorded the final two outs of the game for his first save of the season with the Sounds. Dodgers starting pitcher Santana pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Joe Broussard (0-1) did not record an out in the sixth inning and was charged with the loss, allowing three runs and three hits.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Brock Stewart (0-2) seeks his first win of 2019 when he takes the mound for OKC tonight...Stewart made his last start May 3 in New Orleans, allowing a season-high four runs and seven hits over 4.0 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He was charged with the loss in OKC's 10-2 road defeat...Through five starts with OKC, he's held the opposition 7-for-37 (.189) with runners on and 5-for-24 (.208) with runners in scoring position...Earlier this season, Stewart made his first career Major League Opening Day roster and appeared in three games for the LA Dodgers before being optioned to OKC April 7. Over a combined 4.0 innings of relief against Arizona and Colorado, he allowed eight runs and nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts...Last season with OKC, Stewart tied with Daniel Corcino for the most starts (19) and ranked third on the team in strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (96.1), while posting a 2.99 ERA and 3-3 record...Stewart was selected by the Dodgers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Illinois State University and was named the Dodgers' 2016 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...Tonight is his fourth career start against Nashville. In three starts against the Sounds last season, Stewart went 1-0, allowing a combined four runs and 14 hits over 12.1 innings with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Against the Sounds: 2019: 0-1 2018: 7-9 All-time: 183-154 At OKC: 95-73

Oklahoma City and Nashville meet for their first of four series against each other this season...The Sounds are now the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers after serving as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics the past four seasons...Nashville won the 2018 series against OKC, 9-7, winning seven of the final nine meetings between the teams. It marked just the second time in eight years the Sounds won the season series...Nashville swept a four-game series in OKC June 26-28. It was the first time the Dodgers were swept in a four-game series since May 23-26, 2016 at Fresno and the first time they were swept at home in a four-game set since June 2-5, 2015 vs. Sacramento. Additionally, it was the first time the Sounds swept OKC in a four-game series since 2006 and the first time they swept any series in Bricktown in 17 years...Although they lost the season series, the Dodgers outscored the Sounds, 75-61, in 2018...Kyle Farmer led OKC with 18 hits in the series and scored 10 runs in 13 games. Donovan Solano had a team-high nine RBI in six games against.

On Strike: Dodgers pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts last night, posting a double-digit strikeout total for the second straight game and for the seventh time in the last 12 games. OKC now has 14 double-digit strikeout games this season and leads the PCL American Conference with 307 strikeouts over 260.0 innings this season. OKC ranks third overall in the PCL in strikeouts, but league-leading Tacoma (314) and Sacramento (309) have pitched 27.2 innings and 25.1 innings more than the Dodgers, respectively...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively, before Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's...Last night marked the eighth game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well. When opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .407 (291x715).

Everyday Eddie: Edwin Ríos doubled and finished Tuesday night's game with two of the Dodgers' six hits and scored one of the team's two runs. Ríos has seven hits through seven games in May, with two doubles, a triple and home run. He is tied with Kyle Garlick for a team-best six RBI so far in May and has also scored four runs...Overall, Ríos leads the Dodgers with 17 RBI this season and is tied with Garlick for a team-leading 26 hits.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins did not play Tuesday night, but on Monday, broke up Elieser Hernandez's no-hit bid with a one-out double down the third base line in the seventh inning. Perkins has now hit safely in three straight games - tying his season-high hit streak - going 7-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI during the stretch...Perkins paces the Dodgers with eight doubles so far this season and hit his first two home runs of the season Sunday during the first multi-homer game of his career.

Quiet Riot: After strong performances at the plate Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, the OKC offense has struggled in its last two games, going 9-for-61 (.145) with two doubles and two runs. Last night the team was one out away from being shutout in consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 26-27, 2017 vs. Omaha...The Dodgers have now been held to six or fewer hits 17 times this season, including nine times in the last 13 games. Also, the Dodgers have been held to two runs or less nine times this season, including five times in the last 12 contests...OKC's 123 runs and .229 batting average both rank last among all Triple-A teams, while their 226 hits are fewest in the 16-team PCL.

May Showers: The Dodgers kept Nashville to four runs last night and have held an opponent to four runs or less in back-to-back games for the first time since April 25-26. However, the Sounds racked up 15 hits Tuesday and the Dodgers have allowed double-digit hit totals to an opponent in six of their last eight games and 15 times overall this season. Opponents have tallied 15 or more hits in four games against the Dodgers this season, including three times in the last 10 games...The 65 runs allowed by the Dodgers in May are the most among all teams in the Minors or Majors and 13 more than the next-highest total (Low-A West Michigan)...Opponents have recorded at least one inning with four or more runs in seven of the last eight games and have totaled nine of those big innings.

No Fly Zone: Last night marked just the third time in 31 games this season neither the Dodgers nor their opponent hit a home run.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.