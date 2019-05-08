Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (11-21) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-21)

Game #33: Nashville Sounds (11-21) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-21)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (0-1, 6.00) vs. RHP Brock Stewart (0-2, 4.05)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds in game two of the series. The right-hander is making his 2nd start of the season with Nashville. His affiliated 2019 debut was May 2 against Omaha, a start in which he was hit with a tough loss after the first 4 batters reached against him in the 7th inning after he fired 6 shutout innings to start. He was previously pitching with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League. Maness spent his 2018 season with Triple-A Omaha but made only 5 appearances (1 start) and went 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 20-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 81 games (40 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

That's a Winning Streak: Last night's 4-2 victory gave the Sounds their first 3-game winning streak of the season. They go for 4 tonight and look to get back to .500 on the road.

Hits for Everybody: The 15-hit output by Nashville last night was their highest of the season, surpassing the previous high of 12 set against Iowa on April 8. Five players had multi-hit games, including 3 hits for Jett Bandy and Zack Granite.

Save It: Kyle Bird's save was his 1st of the season and 8th for Nashville in 10 opportunities. The team's 80% save percentage is tied for 2nd-best in the Pacific Coast League with Reno. Only the Iowa Cubs (9-for-11, 82%) have a higher save percentage.

Dillard's Strikeout Watch: Tim Dillard added another strikeout last night to bring his season total to 13. He has 347 in his Nashville Sounds career and is 5 shy of tying Jamie Werly's all-time franchise record of 352. Dillard recorded his franchise-leading 40th win of the year in his productive effort (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R) against the Dodgers.

Jett Setting to a Higher Average: Nashville catcher Jett Bandy has 6 hits in his last 7 at-bats. Bandy's average has gone from .125 to .218 over his last 2 games.

Five Straight for Granite and Ibáñez: Zack Granite and Andy Ibáñez have 5-game hitting streaks into tonight's game. Granite is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 walk and 2 stolen bases during his 5-game streak and Ibáñez is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with 4 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 1 RBI and 2 walks during his 5-game streak.

What's the word around Nashville?

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

OF Delino DeShields was optioned to Nashville after Wednesday's game. Team will make a corresponding roster move on Thursday.

Dawn Davenport (@DawnDavenportTN)

Check it out @nashvillesounds fans!!! The @tworiversford ticket pick up will be at Great Clips Indian Lake Blvd. in Hendersonville tomorrow 4p-6p. free sounds tix! @soundsbooster will be there too! Free Fun for the family #Nashville

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

What a night last night for former @nashvillesounds Mike Fiers. His 2nd career no-hitter. And of course former Sound Ramon Laureano would be involved with the glove. // Laureano's incredible HR robbery

