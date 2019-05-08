Fresno continues winning ways over Sacramento with 7-3 triumph on Tuesday

May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





West Sacramento, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-16) won for the fifth time in six outings Tuesday night, in their first game with and visit to the Sacramento River Cats (16-16) of 2019. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, Fresno is 43-22 against Sacramento, and 26-7 on the road at Raley Field.

The Grizzlies began the first and second innings in identical fashion; Collin Cowgill started the game with a double, scoring the next batter on a Jacob Wilson RBI single. An inning later, Matt Reynolds led off with a double, scoring a man later on Jose Marmolejos's run-scoring base hit. Matt Reistetter also chipped in an RBI single, plating Marmolejos.

Reynolds led off the fourth with a solo homer, his third of the season, which proved to be the game-winning hit as Fresno's fourth run. Wilson smacked a two-run shot to straightaway centerfield in the eighth, re-taking the club lead with his 11th of the season, breaking a tie with Yadiel Hernandez. Wilson also leads the Grizzlies with 35 RBI (three on Tuesday), in only 29 games played.

Kyle McGowin (3-2) turned in his third consecutive quality start for Fresno, allowing three earned runs over six innings, with six strikeouts. A Chris Dominguez RBI double in the ninth wrapped the night's scoring. A pair of solo homers (Mike Yastrzemski & Levi Michael) provided the bulk of the Sacramento offense.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (3-4, HR, 3 RBI)

- SS Matt Reynolds (2-3, HR, BB, 3 R)

- CF Collin Cowgill (2-3, 2B, BB, 2 R)

Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

- CF Mike Yastrzemski (2-5, HR)

- 2B Levi Michael (2-4, HR)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday May 8 Sacramento River Cats (Road) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. LHP Andrew Suarez (Sacramento) 12:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Regardless of affiliate, the Grizzlies continue to have success in the first game of a series; 7-2 this season after Tuesday's win in Sacramento, Fresno is 32-13 (.711) in series openers since the beginning of 2018. They are 100-53 (.654) in game ones since opening day 2015, their first of four seasons affiliated with the Houston Astros.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.