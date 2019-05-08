Fresno continues winning ways over Sacramento with 7-3 triumph on Tuesday
May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-16) won for the fifth time in six outings Tuesday night, in their first game with and visit to the Sacramento River Cats (16-16) of 2019. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, Fresno is 43-22 against Sacramento, and 26-7 on the road at Raley Field.
The Grizzlies began the first and second innings in identical fashion; Collin Cowgill started the game with a double, scoring the next batter on a Jacob Wilson RBI single. An inning later, Matt Reynolds led off with a double, scoring a man later on Jose Marmolejos's run-scoring base hit. Matt Reistetter also chipped in an RBI single, plating Marmolejos.
Reynolds led off the fourth with a solo homer, his third of the season, which proved to be the game-winning hit as Fresno's fourth run. Wilson smacked a two-run shot to straightaway centerfield in the eighth, re-taking the club lead with his 11th of the season, breaking a tie with Yadiel Hernandez. Wilson also leads the Grizzlies with 35 RBI (three on Tuesday), in only 29 games played.
Kyle McGowin (3-2) turned in his third consecutive quality start for Fresno, allowing three earned runs over six innings, with six strikeouts. A Chris Dominguez RBI double in the ninth wrapped the night's scoring. A pair of solo homers (Mike Yastrzemski & Levi Michael) provided the bulk of the Sacramento offense.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- 3B Jacob Wilson (3-4, HR, 3 RBI)
- SS Matt Reynolds (2-3, HR, BB, 3 R)
- CF Collin Cowgill (2-3, 2B, BB, 2 R)
Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)
- CF Mike Yastrzemski (2-5, HR)
- 2B Levi Michael (2-4, HR)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Wednesday May 8 Sacramento River Cats (Road) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. LHP Andrew Suarez (Sacramento) 12:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Regardless of affiliate, the Grizzlies continue to have success in the first game of a series; 7-2 this season after Tuesday's win in Sacramento, Fresno is 32-13 (.711) in series openers since the beginning of 2018. They are 100-53 (.654) in game ones since opening day 2015, their first of four seasons affiliated with the Houston Astros.
