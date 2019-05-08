Battery Power: Copeland shines on the hill, catcher Gushue homers in 4-1 Grizz win at Sacramento
May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - Catcher Taylor Gushue extended the longest Fresno Grizzlies hit streak this season to 11 games, going 3-for-4 with a homer on Tuesday afternoon at Raley Field. The Grizzlies (17-16) knocked off the Sacramento River Cats (16-17) for the second time in as many games in the clubs' first series this season.
Gushue's sixth inning solo shot was his first of 2019. Four consecutive base hits in the second inning set the tone for the afternoon, capped by an RBI single from Chris Dominguez and an RBI double from Bengie Gonzalez. Gushue singled and scored in the frame to extend his streak, during which he's batting .383 (18-for-47).
Jacob Wilson added his club-leading 36th RBI on a single in the seventh to round out the scoring. Wilson is on a six-game hit streak of his own, a 12-for-24 stretch.
Right-hander Scott Copeland turned in his finest start of the season thus far for Fresno, allowing only four hits and a run (Mike Gerber solo homer, sixth inning). The right-hander walked three but equaled a season-high with eight strikeouts. Derek Self worked a scoreless ninth with a strikeout, good for his second save.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- C Taylor Gushue (3-4, solo HR, 2 R)
- RHP Scott Copeland (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K)
- SS Bengie Gonzalez (2-4, RBI)
Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)
- LF Mike Gerber (2-3, solo HR)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Thursday May 9 Sacramento River Cats (Road) RHP Paolo Espino (Fresno) vs. RHP Tyler Beede (Sacramento) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Now two games into the Washington Nationals era of this rivalry for the Grizzlies, since the beginning of the 2015 season Fresno is 44-22 against Sacramento, and 27-7 on the road at Raley Field.
