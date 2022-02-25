Solar Bears Release Sean Avery

February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has released forward Sean Avery from his ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Avery, 41, signed with the Solar Bears on Feb. 23. He did not appear in any games for Orlando.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.