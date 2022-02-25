Solar Bears Release Sean Avery
February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has released forward Sean Avery from his ECHL Standard Player Contract.
Avery, 41, signed with the Solar Bears on Feb. 23. He did not appear in any games for Orlando.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.
