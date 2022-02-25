Road Trip Continues Tonight in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game road trip tonight with its only visit of the season to Ohio to face the Walleye.

Tonight is just the second-ever trip for the Thunder to the Huntington Center. Wichita lost to Toledo on February 11, 2018 by a 1-0 final.

The Thunder are coming off a 7-3 loss in Iowa on Wednesday night. Toledo claimed an overtime win this past Sunday against Cincinnati, 3-2.

Wichita is 7-1-2 in its last 10 while the Walleye are 7-2-1 over that stretch. Wichita is tied for fourth in points in the Mountain with 51. Toledo leads the Central with 67.

The Thunder have played in some tight contests as of late. Wednesday was the first time in the last seven games that the outcome wasn't decided by a goal. Wichita is 13-5-7-0 in that scenario. The Thunder are tied with Rapid City for the most one-goal games played in the league (25).

Jay Dickman is nearing a career milestone. He collected two points on Wednesday against Iowa, giving him 99 for his career. Dickman has seven points over his last five games and two points in back-to-back outings. He needs one point to equal his career-high from a year ago. He currently has 46 points (17g, 29a).

TJ Hensick leads the Walleye with 49 points. Matt Berry is second with 31. Dickman leads the Thunder with 46. Peter Crinella is second with 39.

