Gladiators Ready to Honor Derek Nesbitt for 1000 Games

February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (29-17-3-1) will honor their captain Derek Nesbitt tonight against the Norfolk Admrials (17-26-2-2) at Gas South Arena. Nesbitt appeared in his 1000th professional game on Dec. 22 in Jacksonville, and tonight he will be celebrated by the Gladiators with a special pre-game ceremony.

Scouting the Admirals

Norfolk has been slipping recently and are just 3-7-0-0 in their last 10 games. After South Carolina fell to Atlanta on Thursday, the Admirals are now in sixth place in the South Division. Norfolk is led by Alex Tonge's 36 points (18G-18A). Rookie Noah Corson has been productive recently and is riding a six-game point streak into tonight's affair. Goaltender Beck Warm has returned from the AHL and joins Dylan Wells in Norfolk's goaltending tandem. Warm owns a 6-9-0-1 record with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators struck down the Stingrays in a 6-2 victory last night on home ice. Eric Neiley led the way for Atlanta with two goals and an assist, while Kameron Kielly, Gabe Guertler, and Sanghoon Shin all tabbed a goal and a helper.

Last Meeting

Atlanta last met Norfolk on Feb. 6 at Gas South Arena and earned a 4-1 win. Kamerin Nault lit the lamp twice for the Glads, and goaltender Chris Nell made 32 saves on 33 shots.

Real Deal Neilz

Eric Neiley scratched his third two-goal effort of the season on Thursday against South Carolina. It was also Neiley's second two-goal game in just his last three contests. The 30-year-old now has 17 points (9G-8A) in 31 games this season and has surpassed both 100 career goals and 100 career assists. Neiley led Atlanta in scoring with 55 points (24G-31A) during the 2019-20 season.

You Sly Dog

Cody Sylvester saw his goal streak come to an end at seven games when he settled for a pair of assists on Thursday against South Carolina. Sylvester also strung together a six-game goal streak earlier in the season from Nov. 5 to Nov. 19. With his six and seven-game goal streaks, Sylvester owns two of the four longest goal streaks in the ECHL this season, including the longest. The 29-year-old ranks ninth with 47 points this season (22G-25A), and his 22 tallies are tied for second in the ECHL.

V for Vilio

Rookie defenseman Elijah Vilio is riding a five-game point streak entering tonight (1G-4A). On Feb. 20 vs Greenville, Vilio tabbed two assists, and now has recorded four multi-point games this season. The rookie owns Atlanta's only hat trick of the season after notching three consecutive goals on Jan. 17 against Florida. Vilio currently sits at 20 points for the season (9G-11A) and leads all Gladiators defensemen in goals.

--

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Norfolk Admirals

PROMOTION: Spittin' Chiclets presents Derek Nesbitt's 1000th Game Celebration in partnership with Kroger. The first 2000 fans will receive a commemorative puck for Nesbitt's milestone.

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Today's game will also be aired on 680 AM & 93.7 FM The Fan.

GAME NOTES

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.