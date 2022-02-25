Royals Cruise Through Indy with Six Goals against Fuel
February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Indy Fuel, 6-2, Friday, Feb. 25 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 24 of 26 shots while Fuel goalie Justin Kapelmaster saved 20 of 26 shots.
Reading jumped out an early lead with three goals on three shots in the first period. Trevor Gooch began the Royals' scoring with a power play goal 2:42 into the game. Brayden Low and Thomas Ebbing followed up Gooch's first of two goals in the game with goals over their own for a Reading lead, 3-0, after the first period.
Indy answered back 15:13 into the second period. Bryan Lemos carried the puck from center ice into the Royals zone and snapped a shot on net that squeaked under Flodell's left pad. The two goal deficit for Indy however, quickly went back up to three goals. Dominic Cormier extended the Royals lead just over a minute later going coast to coast and beating Kapelmaster five-hole for his 12th goal of the season. Cormier's goal puts him among the top four defenseman in the ECHL in scoring and took the game into the final period of regulation with a Royals lead, 5-1.
Minutes into the third period, Gooch scored his second goal of the game. A beautiful tic-tac-toe display of passing between Frank DiChiara, Patrick Bajkov and Gooch caught Kapelmaster far enough to the right side of his net for Gooch to beat Indy's netminder glove side.
Reading extended their lead to five-goals minutes later. Anthony Gagnon followed up Brayden Low's breakaway shot by lifting the puck into the back of the net off of the rebound off of Kapelmaster who was sprawled out in his crease. Indy scored the eighth and final goal of the game as Spencer Watson scored his team leading 20th goal of the season. Flodell saved the final four shots he faced to improve to 2-0-0 in net for the Royals since being acquired by Reading in a trade on Feb. 22, 2022.
The Royals take on the Toledo Walleye Saturday, Feb. 26th, at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.
UPCOMING GAMES
READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22
$1 Reading Premium drafts
Scout Night
Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group
Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental
Specialty jersey
AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22
Affiliation Night presented by Enersys
Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental
Gritty and meLVin Appearance
Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group
PA Lotto giveaway
Specialty jersey
4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas
ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22
Green Ice
Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental
$10,000 giveaway
Speciality jersey
Green beer
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2022
- Royals Cruise Through Indy with Six Goals against Fuel - Reading Royals
- Oilers Lose First Game of Home Stand against the Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- 4 Power Play Goals Leads Grizz to Friday Road Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Smith's Power-Play Wizardry Lifts Iowa Friday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Second Period Explosion Propels Rush Past Oilers, 6-1 - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Fail to Tie Game in Final Seconds, Nailers Escape on Top - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nesbitt Finds Twine in Memorable Glads Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Fall to Their Canuck Rivals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Hang on for Key Division Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Gahagen Brilliant in Everblades' Fourth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- First Period Pushes Toledo Past Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Silence Thunder, 3-1, as Christopoulos Nearly Earns Shutout - Toledo Walleye
- Growlers Defeat the Lions 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Indy Shut Down by Reading in Friday Night Contest - Indy Fuel
- Mariners Offense Stays Hot in Rout of Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, February 25, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Peters Heads to Bakersfield for the Fourth Time this Season - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Release Sean Avery - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Ready to Honor Derek Nesbitt for 1000 Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Josef Korenar Assigned to Rush by Arizona - Rapid City Rush
- Nick Henry Reassigned to Utah for KC Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Begins in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Three Games in 72 Hours for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Dmitry Semykin Reassigned to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Primed to Melt Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Royals Stop in Indy to Take on the Fuel for the First Time Since 2016 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Cruise Through Indy with Six Goals against Fuel
- Royals Stop in Indy to Take on the Fuel for the First Time Since 2016
- Hausinger Four-Point Game Lifts the Royals over the Nailers on the Road
- Royals Seek Redemption in Second-Straight Game vs. Wheeling
- Watling's Overtime Goal Completes Nailers' Comeback over Royals