Royals Cruise Through Indy with Six Goals against Fuel

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Indy Fuel, 6-2, Friday, Feb. 25 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 24 of 26 shots while Fuel goalie Justin Kapelmaster saved 20 of 26 shots.

Reading jumped out an early lead with three goals on three shots in the first period. Trevor Gooch began the Royals' scoring with a power play goal 2:42 into the game. Brayden Low and Thomas Ebbing followed up Gooch's first of two goals in the game with goals over their own for a Reading lead, 3-0, after the first period.

Indy answered back 15:13 into the second period. Bryan Lemos carried the puck from center ice into the Royals zone and snapped a shot on net that squeaked under Flodell's left pad. The two goal deficit for Indy however, quickly went back up to three goals. Dominic Cormier extended the Royals lead just over a minute later going coast to coast and beating Kapelmaster five-hole for his 12th goal of the season. Cormier's goal puts him among the top four defenseman in the ECHL in scoring and took the game into the final period of regulation with a Royals lead, 5-1.

Minutes into the third period, Gooch scored his second goal of the game. A beautiful tic-tac-toe display of passing between Frank DiChiara, Patrick Bajkov and Gooch caught Kapelmaster far enough to the right side of his net for Gooch to beat Indy's netminder glove side.

Reading extended their lead to five-goals minutes later. Anthony Gagnon followed up Brayden Low's breakaway shot by lifting the puck into the back of the net off of the rebound off of Kapelmaster who was sprawled out in his crease. Indy scored the eighth and final goal of the game as Spencer Watson scored his team leading 20th goal of the season. Flodell saved the final four shots he faced to improve to 2-0-0 in net for the Royals since being acquired by Reading in a trade on Feb. 22, 2022.

The Royals take on the Toledo Walleye Saturday, Feb. 26th, at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.

