Josef Korenar Assigned to Rush by Arizona
February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Josef Korenar has been assigned to the Rush by the Coyotes.
Korenar has spent the entire season in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners, where he has played 17 games and is 3-8-2 with a 4.29 goals against average and .859 save percentage. He is on an NHL contract with Arizona, who acquired him and a second-round draft pick in a trade with the San Jose Sharks in July, that sent former Rush goaltender Adin Hill and a seventh-round pick to the Sharks. Korenar appeared in ten games in the NHL for San Jose during the 2020-21 season.
The Rush return to action on Friday night for the first of three games in Tulsa against the Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CST.
