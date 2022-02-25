Indy Shut Down by Reading in Friday Night Contest

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their second game in as many days, the Fuel hosted the Reading Royals for the first and only time this season. Giving up three goals in the first period, Indy would only see two goals scored by Bryan Lemos and Spencer Watson en route to a 6-2 loss on Friday night.

Scoring the first goal of the game 2:42 into the first period, Trevor Gooch snuck down the sideboards and wristed a shot over the shoulder of Justin Kapelmaster. Doubling their lead three minutes later, Garrett Cecere fed Brayden Low a cross-ice pass and he tapped it past Kapelmaster. Scoring Reading's third goal of the game on the power play, Thomas Ebbing pounced on a rebound and chipped it over a sprawling Kapelmaster.

Trading chances throughout the first half of the period, the Fuel trailed 13-11 through 30 minutes of play. Indy would kill off back-to-back penalties in at the 10:41 and 12:47 mark, holding the Reading to a three-goal lead. Scoring Indy's first goal of the game, Bryan Lemos fired a wrist shot from the left circle and beat Royals goaltender Logan Flodell. Reading would respond just over a minute later when Dominic Cormier wristed a puck through the five-hole of Kapelmaster.

Taking a four-goal lead 2:08 into the third period, Trevor Gooch scored his second goal of the game tapping in a one-timed pass from Frank DiChara. Taking a 6-1 lead, Royals Anthony Gagnon jumped on a loose puck in front of Kapelmaster and put it over his shoulder into the net. Scoring his 20th goal of the season, Spencer Watson fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Flodell, cutting the Reading lead to 6-2.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

