Game Notes: at Tulsa

GAME #52 at Tulsa

2/25/22 | BOK Center | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush jumped out to an early, two-goal lead, and held on to beat the Norfolk Admirals, 4-3, Saturday night at Norfolk Scope. Both Max Coatta and Jake Wahlin had a goal and an assist and Brett Gravelle recorded two assists to lead the Rush offense. Rapid City extended its point streak to four games with the win.

PUTTING POINTS TOGETHER: The Rush picked up five of a possible six points in their three-game series in Norfolk last week and now have points in four straight games. Rapid City has matched its longest point streak of the season, which it previously accomplished when it won four in a row from January 13 to 21.

ON THE WAY OUT: Rapid City traded defenseman Christian Evers to the Indy Fuel on Wednesday, completing the trade that brought in winger Keegan Iverson and defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf from the Fuel last week. Evers serves as the future considerations that were sent to Indy along with forward Ryan Valentini. Additionally, the Rush placed defenseman Tristan Thompson on team suspension on Monday, in order to retain his ECHL rights. Thompson signed overseas in Norway with the Stavanger Oilers.

NEW GUY IN NET: The Arizona Coyotes assigned goaltender Josef Korenar to the Rush on Friday morning, joining the team from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners. Korenar has appeared in 17 games for Tucson this season and is 3-8-2 with a 4.29 goals against average and .859 save percentage. He was acquired by Arizona from the San Jose in an offseason trade that sent former Rush goaltender Adin Hill to San Jose. Korenar has played in 10 NHL games in his career.

THREE BIG ONES: The Rush enter their three-game weekend in Tulsa in third place in the division, six points clear of the fourth-place Oilers, who have played three fewer games. Rapid City is only two points behind the second-place Idaho Steelheads with the same amount of games played. The Rush are 3-4-0-0 against Tulsa this season and 2-3-0-0 at the BOK Center.

ODDS AND ENDS: Alec Butcher picked up an assist on Saturday night and now has points in six consecutive games. He has a goal and seven assists over that stretch, which is tied for the second-longest by a Rush this season...following the three games in Tulsa this weekend, Rapid City will play its next nine games at home. The Rush are 14-10-1-2 on the road and 12-9-3-1 at home...Max Coatta has three goals and four assists in seven games against the Oilers this season and leads the active roster in scoring against Tulsa...each of Rapid City's last seven games have been decided by just one goal. The Rush are 4-1-1-1 in those seven games.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Oilers clash again on Saturday night, for the second of three games against one another this weekend. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

