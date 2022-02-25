Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, February 25, 2022

Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

February 25, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: Tonight the Jacksonville Icemen will take a step back into the past to the 1995-2000 era of ECHL Hockey and play as the Jacksonville Lizard Kings. Jacksonville and the Florida Everblades enter tonight's action as the top two teams in the South Division respectively. Jacksonville has won six in a row and eight of their last nine games, while the Everblades are unbeaten in regulation in their last six contests (4-0-1-1). Both teams are coming off sizeable victories on Wednesday as Jacksonville routed the Norfolk Admirals 7-2, while Florida shutout the Orlando Solar Bears 6-0.

Series History: Jacksonville is 5-1-0 against Florida this season. However, the Everblades lead the All-Time series with 38 wins to 22 wins.

About the Lizard Kings: Defenseman Pavel Vorobei is currently riding a three-game goal scoring streak....Abbott Girduckis has posted six points in the last three games (3g, 3a). Girduckis logged his sixth three-point performance of the season on Wednesday against Norfolk...In roster news, forward James Sanchez was recalled to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) yesterday.

About the Everblades: Veteran forward Alex Aleardi leads the Everblades in scoring against Jacksonville this season with seven points (4g, 3a)....Both Florida and Jacksonville enter tonight's game tied for the league's top penalty kill unit at 85.0-percent. However, Florida is first in the league on the penalty kill on the road at 88.4-percent....Forwards Blake Winiecki (52 points) and John McCarron (51 points) rank third and fourth respectively in scoring in the ECHL.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Lizard Kings Night presented by Swisher! Cold-Blooded Hockey is back, as the Icemen will wear special Jacksonville Lizard Kings Jerseys that are available for auction on Hand Bid.

Saturday, February 26, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Weekend presented by Swisher continues for a second night as the Icemen wear the special Lizard King Jerseys. The first 3,000 fans will receive thundersticks. Saturday is also Scout Night!

