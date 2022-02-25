Lions Fall to Their Canuck Rivals
February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions began a three-game series tonight against the Newfoundland Growlers. The last time these teams met the Lions were victorious in overtime.
Early in the first period the Growlers' Todd Skirving found the back of the Lions' net when he scored against goalkeeper Tristan Bérubé, giving Newfoundland a 1-0 lead. Later in the period it was Nathan Noel extending the Growlers' lead, and near the end of the period Gordie Green's goal made it 3-0.
At the start of the second period Lions' coach Éric Bélanger opted to change netminders and put Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo in goal. Newfoundland's Tristan Pomerleau scored his second of the season to give the Growlers a 4-0 lead. Lions' defenceman Hayden Shaw got Trois-Rivières on the board with an assist going to Cédric Desruisseaux. The teams went into the second intermission with the Growlers ahead 4-1.
In the third period Skirving took advantage of a Newfoundland power play and scored his second of the game and extended the Growlers lead to 5-1. Noel Hoefenmayer added insult to injury when he scored to give the Growlers six for the night, and the game ended with Newfoundland defeating the Lions 6-1.
The Lions next game is Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. when once again the Growlers will be the opposition.
