Royals Stop in Indy to Take on the Fuel for the First Time Since 2016

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Indy Fuel Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the only meeting between the two teams this season. The Fuel have won 2 of their last five games while the Royals come off of a win after having dropped four games prior.

Reading defeated Indy in their last meeting in the 2016-17 regular season, 3-1, Saturday, Dec. 10 at Santander Arena.

The Royals outshot the Fuel 26-20. After trailing by a goal in the opening ten minutes of play following Raphael Corriveau's goal for Indy, Reading came back with three unanswered goals. Justin Crandall earned his first of two assists in the game after being credited as a helper to Chris McCarthy's tying goal.

Reading took the lead for good 11:44 into the second period. Michael Boivin scored the game winning goal as Derik Johnson and Crandall earned assists. Steven Swavely scored in the final minute on Indy's empty net to seal the home victory for the Royals.

The Royals jump back into first place in the North Division as they continue a five-game road trip against non-divisional opponents. Reading holds a 24-12-6-1 record with a .640 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .622 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third with a .600 point percentage while Worcester and Maine both hoist .511 point percentages tied for fourth. Adirondack is in last place with a .432 point percentage in 44 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

