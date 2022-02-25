Royals Stop in Indy to Take on the Fuel for the First Time Since 2016
February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Indy Fuel Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the only meeting between the two teams this season. The Fuel have won 2 of their last five games while the Royals come off of a win after having dropped four games prior.
Reading defeated Indy in their last meeting in the 2016-17 regular season, 3-1, Saturday, Dec. 10 at Santander Arena.
The Royals outshot the Fuel 26-20. After trailing by a goal in the opening ten minutes of play following Raphael Corriveau's goal for Indy, Reading came back with three unanswered goals. Justin Crandall earned his first of two assists in the game after being credited as a helper to Chris McCarthy's tying goal.
Reading took the lead for good 11:44 into the second period. Michael Boivin scored the game winning goal as Derik Johnson and Crandall earned assists. Steven Swavely scored in the final minute on Indy's empty net to seal the home victory for the Royals.
The Royals jump back into first place in the North Division as they continue a five-game road trip against non-divisional opponents. Reading holds a 24-12-6-1 record with a .640 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .622 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third with a .600 point percentage while Worcester and Maine both hoist .511 point percentages tied for fourth. Adirondack is in last place with a .432 point percentage in 44 games.
Reading Royals forward Kenny Hausinger
