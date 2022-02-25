First Period Pushes Toledo Past Wichita

TOLEDO, OH - Toledo built a three-goal lead after 20 minutes and held off Wichita for a 3-1 win on Friday night at the Huntington Center.

Michal Stinil tallied his 11th of the year and Jake Theut was terrific in relief, stopping 15 shots in just over 33 minutes of action.

Just two minutes into the game, Devon Paliani scored his third of the year to make it 1-0. Brandon Schultz intercepted a clearing attempt on the right wall and fed it to the slot for Paliani.

At 13:40, TJ Hensick redirected a pass from Randy Gazzola for his 19th of the year to make it 2-0.

John Albert made it 3-0 with five seconds to go in the first. After Wichita failed to clear a loose puck in the slot, Albert found a rebound near the left circle and scored on the power play for his 17th of the year.

In the second, Wichita outshot the Walleye, 13-11, but couldn't get one past Billy Christopoulos. Stefan Fournier had several chances near the net. He jammed at a few rebounds, but was denied from in-close.

Theut came into the game six minutes into the second to relieve Olivier Rodrigue.

In the third, Stinil put home a loose puck near the left post at 19:37 to make it 3-1. Time ran out and the Walleye claimed the win.

Clarke has assists in back-to-back games and four points over his last four. Stephen Johnson has three points over his last four games.

Wichita finishes its eastern swing tomorrow night against Indy at 6 p.m. CST.

