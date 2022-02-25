Nick Henry Reassigned to Utah for KC Series

February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Forward Nick Henry has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies. He comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Henry has played in 4 games with Utah this season, scoring 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist). The 3rd year pro has played in 12 games with Utah over a 3 year period. Nick has 13 shots on goal for Utah this season. He has also appeared in 28 games this season with the Eagles and has 2 goals and 4 assists. Henry has played in 87 games with Colorado (AHL) since he turned pro towards the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Grizzlies begin a 6 game road trip at Kansas City this weekend on February 25-27. Next homestand is March 9, 11-12 vs Kansas City. Saturday, March 12 is Military Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

