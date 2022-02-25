Smith's Power-Play Wizardry Lifts Iowa Friday

Coralville, Iowa - Jake Smith buried a pair of power-play goals in the third period to lift the Iowa Heartlanders over the Fort Wayne Komets, 4-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders have won five games in a row, the longest streak in franchise history. With the victory, Iowa moves three points ahead of the sixth-place Kalamazoo Wings in the division. The top-four teams in the Central Division by points percentage advance to the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Smith's scores were nearly identical, both one-timers in the left circle. Ryan Kuffner was given an assist on Smith's second goal, which extended Kuffner's point streak to 15, the longest in Heartlanders history.

Iowa scored the first goal of the game at 4:34 of the first. From the right side of the offensive zone, Smith centered the puck to Ben Sokay in the middle slot who ripped it over the stick of Samuel Harvey. The Komets evened the score with less than three minutes to go off the stick of Lynden McCallum.

Cole Stallard recaptured the lead for the Heartlanders 54 seconds later with his tenth goal of the season. On a breakaway, Kaid Oliver passed it between his legs to Sokay, who gave it to a racing Stallard. With just the goalie to beat, Stallard sent it through Harvey's legs to put Iowa ahead.

The Heartlanders opened the third period on the power play and Smith capitalized with his first goal. An errant pass gifted the Komets a score to pull within one, but Smith's second goal put the game out of reach.

Corbin Kaczperski finished with 30 denials in the win. Harvey saved 30 for the Komets.

The Heartlanders are home for a rematch with the Komets Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for Paint with the Heartlanders, thanks to Brush and Barrel.

