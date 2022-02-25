Three Games in 72 Hours for the Lions

Tonight the Trois-Rivières Lions begin a three-games-in-three-days series against Canadian rivals the Newfoundland Growlers. The last time the Growlers visited Colisée Vidéotron was for the season-opening series that began October 21, and Newfoundland ended up sweeping the three-games. The two teams most recently faced-off against one another December 12, with the Lions winning 5-4 in overtime.

Earlier this week the Lions announced the return of defencemen Carl Neill and Hayden Shaw, as well as 21-year-old forward Cédric Desruisseaux. These additions should go a long way for coach Éric Bélanger's team whose last game was a 6-1 loss to the Maine Mariners on Tuesday night.

Puck drop tonight is 7:00 p.m. Fans who can't make it to Colisée Vidéotron can catch all the action on TVA Sports as well as on 106.9 FM.

Players to watch

Lions captain Cédric Montminy has scored four goals in six games against the Growlers.

Growlers forward Ryan Chysowski (#23) has three goals and two assists in his last five games.

