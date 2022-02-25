Growlers Defeat the Lions 6-1

The Newfoundland Growlers returned to Canada after a long road stint in the United States and celebrated with a 6-1 victory over the Trois-Rivières Lions.

Todd Skirving opened the scoring for the Growlers just two minutes into the game, beating Lions starting goalie Tristan Bérubé. St. John's native, Nathan Noel added a goal of his own at the 13-minute mark, snapping the puck quickly off a slick pass from fellow Growler Marc Johnstone. Gordie Green scored before the end of the first period to send the Growlers into the dressing from up by three goals after 20 minutes of play.

The Lions made a goalie change to start the second period as Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo got the nod between the pipes. That change did not phase the Growlers as Tristan Pomerleau pumped the puck past the fresh Lions goalie at 15:29 of the second frame. The Lions finally beat Keith Petruzzelli to get on the board before exiting the ice to prep for the third period.

The Lions could not muster a comeback and the Growlers added two more goals, one from Todd Skirving and one from Noel Hoefenmayer to secure a 6-1 final score for the Growlers.

Quick Hits

Todd Skirving scored 2 goals.

Ryan Chyzowski recorded 3 assists.

Keith Petruzzelli made 33 saves to secure the win.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - N. Hoefenmayer

3. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

