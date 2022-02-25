K-Wings Fail to Tie Game in Final Seconds, Nailers Escape on Top
February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-24-0-0) got off to an early lead, scored two power play goals and killed off all three penalties assessed Friday. Yet, the tough luck continued and the Wheeling Nailers (28-19-1-0) won by a score of 4-3 at WesBanco Arena.
On a night when Justin Taylor (16) scored the game's opening goal and became only the 5th player in ECHL history to skate in 700 ECHL games, Wheeling spoiled Kalamazoo's first intermission 2-1 lead with three consecutive goals over the final two frames to take control.
But the K-Wings did make it interesting for the second consecutive game at the end.
Tonight's heartstopping drama was created by Logan Lambdin hitting the right-post just before time expired in the third.
The moment was set up by Erik Bradford's (13) power play goal with 59 seconds remaining to draw Kalamazoo to within one. Bradford's goal came via a redirection with Trevor Gorsuch pulled (12-16-0-0). Tanner Sorenson (26) and Justin Murray (14) assisted on the play.
Going back to the start of the game, the Taylor goal seemed to be exactly what the K-Wings needed to get back in the win column. And the goal itself was a true depiction of the man who scored it. Distinguished.
Taylor's topshelf snipe shot rattled the hinged water bottle behind Wheeling goaltender Brody Claeys (8-1-0-0) after being released from about six feet off the boards inside the right circle. Raymond Brice (8) assisted on the goal.
After the Wheeling response at the 13:07 mark to tie the game, the K-Wings cashed in their first power play goal of the night. The Lambdin (20) power play tally was delivered by Justin Murray (13) and Erik Bradford (19). With that goal, Lambdin is now tied for No.2 in ECHL 'Rookie Goals Scored.'
And despite a miscue on Wheelings first goal, Gorsuch's 36 saves was a key reason for the K-Wings shot to tie it at the end.
Kalamazoo will run it back against Wheeling on Saturday. Puck drop at WesBanco Arena is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EST.
