ECHL Transactions - February 25

February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 25, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Sean Avery, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Delete Nolan Kneen, D loaned to Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Blake Siebenaler, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Darien Kielb, D activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Jones, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Cameron, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Bauer Neudecker, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Kalamazoo:

Add Max Humitz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Mathew Santos, F returned from loan to Laval

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Master, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Newfoundland:

Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)

Rapid City:

Add Josef Korenar, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve

Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F loaned to Cleveland (a.m.)

Utah:

Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Matt Miller, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Stevens, D traded to Norfolk

Wichita:

Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

