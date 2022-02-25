ECHL Transactions - February 25
February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 25, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Sean Avery, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Delete Nolan Kneen, D loaned to Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Blake Siebenaler, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Add Darien Kielb, D activated from reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Jones, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chris Cameron, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Bauer Neudecker, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Kalamazoo:
Add Max Humitz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Mathew Santos, F returned from loan to Laval
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Master, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Newfoundland:
Add Tristan Pomerleau, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/19)
Rapid City:
Add Josef Korenar, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve
Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F loaned to Cleveland (a.m.)
Utah:
Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Matt Miller, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Stevens, D traded to Norfolk
Wichita:
Delete Alex Peters, D loaned to Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2022
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, February 25, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Peters Heads to Bakersfield for the Fourth Time this Season - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Release Sean Avery - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Ready to Honor Derek Nesbitt for 1000 Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Josef Korenar Assigned to Rush by Arizona - Rapid City Rush
- Nick Henry Reassigned to Utah for KC Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Begins in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Three Games in 72 Hours for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Dmitry Semykin Reassigned to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Road Trip Continues Tonight in Toledo - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Primed to Melt Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Royals Stop in Indy to Take on the Fuel for the First Time Since 2016 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.