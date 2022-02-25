Peters Heads to Bakersfield for the Fourth Time this Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Alex Peters has been loaned to the Bakersfield Condors.

Peters will be heading to Bakersfield for the fourth time this season. In seven AHL games, he has two assists for the Condors.

The second-year blueliner has five assists in his last four games for the Thunder. He was named as the Thunder captain back in October.

Peters attended training camp with Bakersfield. Last year, he joined the Thunder in March and finished with 12 points (4g, 8a) in 35 games.

Wichita resumes its five-game road trip tonight against Toledo with the opening faceoff at 6:15 p.m. CST.

