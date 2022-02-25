Oilers Lose First Game of Home Stand against the Rush
February 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, OK - Tulsa entered the second period tied with the Rush 1-1, but allowed five goals in the second period to eventually fall 6-1 at home.
Tulsa found the first goal of the game, 12:06 into the first period. Jack Doremus won a puck battle at the right circle, pulling the puck backhand to forehand and snapping one past the glove of Josef Korenar, giving the Oilers the 1-0 lead. Rapid City would tie the game up a few moments later at the 16:04 mark of the first. A wrist shot from the point was deflected just past Daniel Manella by Logan Nelson to tie the game at 1-1 to end the frame. Nelson now has a goal in four straight games.
The Rush would gain the lead 4:35 into the second period. Rapid City would take advantage of a turnover by Tulsa in their zone, moving the puck over to Nelson along the right wing, who would then slide a pass backdoor to Jake Whalin, tapping the puck in the net softly to give the Rush a 2-1 lead. Rapid City tallied a short-handed goal at the 7:00 mark of the period. Tulsa bobbled the puck at their blue line and it led to a rush the other way, finished off by Alec Butcher on a quick shot from the slot to make it a 3-1 Rush lead. Whalin added his second goal of the night at the 14:58 mark of the frame by pouncing on a chance up the middle, deflecting a pass from the right wall just past Mannella to make it 4-1 Rapid City. Mannella would be pulled from the net right after the fourth goal for the Rush, bringing in Ryan Ruck for the remainder of the game. Gabriel Chabot scored moments after at the 16:26 mark via a deflection in front of Ruck to give the Rush a 5-1 lead. Max Coatta finished the scoring for the night with a breakaway goal along the left wing, snapping one by Ruck on the short side.
The third period would see no goals as the final score resulted in a 6-1 Rush victory.
Tulsa will face the Rapid City Rush at home Saturday, Feb. 26th for the second of three straight games between the two teams. "Saturday's game will be "Tulsa 918 Night" with specialty jerseys designed by local Tulsa artist, Scott Taylor. Puck drop is at 7:20 p.m. CT.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
