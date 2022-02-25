Nesbitt Finds Twine in Memorable Glads Victory

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (30-17-3-1) defeated the Norfolk Admirals (17-27-2-2 ) by a score of 4-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday night. Paul Bissonnette and Mike Grinnell from Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets were in attendance to celebrate Derek Nesbitt's 1000th professional game, and Nesbitt received first star honors after notching a goal and an assist in the win.

First Star: Derek Nesbitt (ATL) - goal, assist

Second Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - two goals

Third Star: Derek Topatigh (ATL) - two assists

After a scoreless first period, Atlanta started the scoring early in the second period on a power play when Elijah Vilio rocketed a shot from the right wing that rebounded to Sanghoon Shin who punched it past Norfolk goaltender Beck Warm (0:35).

The Glads took a 2-0 advantage five minutes later after Derek Topatigh lasered a slap shot that rebounded off the goaltender to Cody Sylvester who corralled the puck and flicked it into the back of the net to extend his point streak to nine consecutive games (4:26).

Atlanta added another goal on a power play midway through the second period to make it 3-0 when Sylvester collected the puck on the right wing and blasted a wrister past Warm for his second tally of the night (11:13).

Norfolk scored to make it 3-1 midway through the third period after Blake Murray scored on a wrister from the low slot (10:16).

With just three seconds left, Derek Nesbitt gained control of the puck at the Atlanta blue line and fired it into the empty net to seal the 4-1 victory (19:57).

Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca stopped 28 of 29 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Wednesday night at 7:30 PM against the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena.

