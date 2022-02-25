Second Period Explosion Propels Rush Past Oilers, 6-1

Rapid City Rush defenseman Kenton Helgeson (center) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush erupted for five goals in the second period and cruised to a 6-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers, Friday night at the BOK Center. Rapid City extended its point streak to a season-long five games with the victory.

With the game tied, 1-1, early in the second period, Logan Nelson controlled the puck at the right circle and drew the defense his way. He then sent a pass to the back door where Jake Wahlin was cutting. Wahlin tapped the puck into the net and the Rush took the lead, 2-1.

They added to that lead while shorthanded after Nelson forced a turnover in the neutral zone and sped down the right wing. He left a drop pass for the trailing Alec Butcher who hammered a one-timer past Daniel Mannella to push the advantage to 3-1.

Rapid City kept the pressure up and again struck following the completion of a power play when Keegan Iverson snapped a pass from the right wing boards to the front of the net where Wahlin chipped it home. That would be it for Mannella, who was pulled in favor of Ryan Ruck after allowing four goals on 24 shots.

The goaltending change didn't slow the Rush attack though, as just a minute and a half later Quinn Wichers flipped a wrist shot toward the net that Gabe Chabot deflected in front and past Ruck to make the score 5-1.

The Rush punctuated their second period with just over a minute to go as Butcher fed Max Coatta at the blue line who then carried the puck in on net. Coatta stuffed a wrist shot past Ruck and the Rush lead was 6-1.

Rapid City's five-goal outburst in the second period marked the most goals they have scored in a single period this season. It eclipsed the four times they have scored four goals in a frame.

Tulsa started the scoring in the first period when Jack Doremus snapped a wrist shot on net that got past Josef Korenar on the glove side and the Oilers took a 1-0 lead. Rapid City answered four minutes later when Nelson won an attacking zone faceoff back to Ryan Zuhlsdorf, who cranked a shot on net. Nelson deflected the shot in front and it bounced through Daniel Mannella, tying the game at one.

Nelson and Butcher each had a goal and two assists, Wahlin scored twice and Korenar made 35 saves on 36 shots faced in his first game for Rapid City. The Rush extended their point streak to a season-high five games in the win and improved to 26-19-4-3 while Tulsa dropped to 24-22-1-2.

Rapid City and Tulsa will meet again on Saturday night for the second of three games between the two teams this weekend. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CST.

