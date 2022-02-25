Dmitry Semykin Reassigned to Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Dmitry Semykin to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Semykin, 22, has recorded seven points (2g-5a) in 28 games with the Solar Bears this season, and has also skated in eight games with Syracuse.

Semykin was Tampa Bay's third-round selection, 90th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

