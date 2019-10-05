Solar Bears Open Preseason with 3-2 Win

October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0) took their first game of the 2019 preseason as the team hung on for a 3-2 win over the Florida Everblades (0-1-0-0) on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Jimmy Lodge scored for Orlando on a rebound opportunity at 16:32 of the first period when he put the puck past Ken Appleby.

Ivan Kosorenkov extended the lead for the Solar Bears to two goals with a partial breakaway tally at 1:20 of the second frame.

Justin Auger scored for the Everblades at 13:09, but Trevor Olson answered for the Solar Bears with the eventual game-winner at 15:58.

Both teams switched goaltenders to start the third period, as Zach Sawchenko replaced Spencer Martin in net for Orlando.

Greg Campbell managed to pull the Everblades to within a goal at 12:55, but the Solar Bears prevented Florida from netting an equalizer in the final minutes of regulation.

Martin picked up the win for Orlando with 16 saves on 17 shots against, while Sawchenko made seven stops on eight shots in relief; Appleby took the loss with 27 saves on 30 shots against, while Cody Porter went seven-for-seven in relief.

THREE STARS:

1) Trevor Olson

2) Greg Campbell

3) Justin Auger

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears conclude their preseason schedule Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

