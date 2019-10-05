Thunder Downed by Royals in Preseason Finale, 6-1

October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder wrapped up their preseason home-and-home with the Reading Royals after falling by a final score of 6-1.

Craig Martin scored the lone goal for the Thunder, his second of the preseason and Michael McNevin stopped 28 of 34 shots thrown his way. Trevor Gorsuch was stellar in net for Reading, turning aside 24 of 25 shots.

Adirondack went 0-for-2 on their powerplay opportunities, not scoring a goal on the man-advantage during their two preseason contests. The Royals only had one powerplay opportunity but were denied by the Thunder penalty kill unit.

Scoring Plays

Aaron Huffnagle found himself all alone streaking towards the net and beat Michael McNiven far side to open the scoring at 5:43 of the first period. The goal was unassisted.

Trevor Gooch forced a turnover at his own blueline and cashed in on a shorthanded breakaway to give his team a 2-0 lead at 8:51.

The Royals tacked on two more and led 4-0 until the latter part of the second period when Craig Martin scored on a re-direction from a Colby Sissons shot to put the Thunder on the board. Bobby Dow was credited with the secondary assist. The time of the goal was 18:53 of period two.

Reading would find the back of the net twice more in third and skate to a 6-1 victory.

Up Next

The Adirondack Thunder begin their 2019-20 campaign on Friday night in Portland, Maine when they battle the Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena at 7:00 p.m.

Follow the Thunder

For more information on the Adirondack Thunder, follow along on Twitter, Facebook and instagram (@ECHLThunder) and on the web at ECHLThunder.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.