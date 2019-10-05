Americans Beat KC 3-2 in Overtime

October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans opened and closed the preseason with a 3-2 overtime victory at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on Friday night, beating the Kansas City Mavericks. Gabe Gagne scored the game-winner just 39 seconds into the overtime period.

The Americans outscored the Mavericks 2-1 in the second period on goals from Alex Breton (1) and Jordan Topping (1). Allen starter Jake Paterson was outstanding in just over 33 minutes of work stopping 18 of 19 shots he faced. Rookie Evan Weninger came on in the second period and stopped 13 of 14 shots in just over 27 minutes of play, as the Americans duo stopped 31 of 33 shots in the game.

"We made the most of our opportunities," said Allen defenseman Alex Breton. "Both goalies were outstanding making the big saves."

Americans newcomer Gabe Gagne scored early in the overtime period to give Allen the win. Brett Pollock had the lone assist on the game winner. Both Gabe Gagne and Alex Breton each had a goal and an assist. The Americans will hit the ice tomorrow afternoon at 3:15 pm for the Red vs. White scrimmage.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - G. Gagne

2. ALN - A. Breton

3. KC - K. McKernan

Group Tickets -Make your next group event at an Allen Americans Hockey Game. Call Amber Barros for more information at (972) 912-1000.

Season Tickets - 2019-2020 Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW. Don't miss out on any of the exciting action. Call (972) 912-1000 for more information today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.