Growlers Earn Preseason Victory in Brampton
October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
Newfoundland Growlers (1-0-0-0) at Brampton Beast (0-1-0-0)
Friday, October 4th - Cassie Campbell Centre Centre - Brampton, ON
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists
1 - 0 1 1st NFL 4:14 T. Skirving (1) T. McCloy
2 - 0 2 1st NFL 5:25 R. Woods (1) A. Luchuk, M. Hollowell
3 - 0 3 1st NFL 11:06 M. Power (1) Z. O'Brien, B. Ferguson
4 - 0 4 2nd NFL 19:39 B. Ferguson (1) M. Power, Z. O'Brien
4 - 1 5 3rd BRM 2:48 N. Todd (1) M. Petgrave, L. Sparks
4 - 2 6 3rd BRM 17:53 J. Leef (1) D. Pacan
5 - 2 7 3rd NFL 19:04 S. Pooley (1)
Game Story
Brampton, ON -The new-look Newfoundland Growlers opened their preseason with a 5-2 victory over the Brampton Beast in fine fashion, scoring 3 goals in the opening 20 minutes of action. Goals came from Todd Skirving, newcomer Riley Woods and St. John's Native Marcus Power.
The second period saw the offence continue for the Growlers as Brady Ferguson tucked a shot off the crossbar and behind Joey Daccord to put the Growlers ahead by 4 heading into the final period of action.
The Growlers started the third period on the penalty kill after team captain, James Melindy, registered a double minor for roughing at the end of the second period. The Brampton Beast capitalized on the man-advantage 2:48 seconds into the double-minor as Nathon Todd beat Growlers goaltender Maksim Zhukov.
The teams would then trade a pair of goals to end the game, with the Growlers goal coming from Scott Pooley on the empty Brampton net to seal a 5-2 Growlers victory over the Beast in the first of two preseason games against the Beast. The teams meet each other for a rematch tomorrow night at the Earnscliffe Recreation Centre in Brampton.
