Grizzlies Fall 5-1 to Idaho in Preseason Finale

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies fall to the Idaho Steelheads 5-1 in a Saturday night preseason game at CenturyLink Arena. The Grizzlies finished the preseason with a 1-1 record.

Idaho took a 1-0 lead after Will Merchant scored 2:30 into the game. Utah tied it up as Yuri Terao scored 12:02 into the game. Sean Campbell and Cole Cassels got the assists.

The game was tied 1-1 going to the second period, where Idaho scored 3 unanswered goals by Joe Basaraba, Spencer Naas and Zack Andrusiak. Idaho outshot Utah 12 to 10 in the period.

The only 3rd period goal was scored by Idaho's AJ White with 3:56 left in regulation. The Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 36 to 26.

The Grizz split the goaltending chores among Jeff Smith and Blake Wojtala. Smith stopped 15 of 18 shots in the first half of the game, while Wojtala saved 16 of 18 . Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl stopped 25 of 26 in the win.

The Grizzlies open up the regular season on October 11th and 12th against the Steelheads at Maverik Center. 7:00 pm face-off each night. Tickets are available at the Maverik Center, utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The games can be heard on Classic Country AM 1370 and in HD at 104.3 FM HD2.

Notes: 18 skaters saw time for Utah. The forwards were Travis Barron, Ryan Wagner, Mitch Maxwell, Tanner Nagel, Griffen Molino, Dalton Mills, Cole Cassels, Tim McGauley, Joe Wegwerth, Felix Lauzon, Yuri Terao and Mike Economs. Defensemen were Peter Tischke, Connor Yau, Taylor Richart, Eric Williams, Sean Campbell and Ryan Black. The 2019 Utah Grizzlies training camp has been presented by Vessel Kitchen.

