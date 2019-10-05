Mariners Fall to Worcester in Preseason Affair

October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





EXETER, NH - The Mariners scored the only goal of the third period on Saturday night, but couldn't dig out of a 4-0 hole, as they dropped their lone preseason game of 2019-20, 4-1 to the Worcester Railers. Highlights included a Ryan Ferrill fight and impressive goaltending performances by Francois Brassard and Daniel Spencer. Dawson Leedahl netted the lone Maine goal.

Worcester was first on the score sheet as forward Tommy Tsicos netted the first goal past Mariners goaltender Francois Brassard midway through the first. Brassard couldn't scramble back into the net after his feed through the middle of the ice went awry and led to a flurry of Worcester chances. The goal was assisted by Anthony Cortese and Cody Payne. Brassard made seven saves on eight shots in the first period. The Mariners ended the first period leading the shot category, with ten.

At 9:57 of the 2nd, Worcester's Jason LaVallee escaped past Rich Boyd's keep-in attempt at the Railers blue line and darted down the wing to beat Brassard and make it 2-0. Boyd was called for tripping 12:18 mark, which was quickly followed by a Worcester power play goal by Ivan Chukarov to stretch it to 3-0. Matt Schmalz added a fourth Railers goal at 16:40. Worcester forwards Schmalz and Drew Callin each finished the period with two points, and the Railers pelted 17 second period shots on Brassard and Daniel Spencer, who took over midway through the frame.

The Mariners' Ryan Ferrill dropped the gloves just 1:04 into the third against Worcester's Ross Olsson, gaining Maine some momentum. Olsson received an additional two minute minor for instigating. The Mariners were able to break through at the 9:45 mark in the third, when Dawson Leedahl cleaned up a screen shot from Dallas Rossiter, with Brett Supinski also assisting. The Mariners played a strong third period, outshooting the Railers 9-6.

The final shot totals favored Worcester, 33 to 27, Brassard and Spencer each allowing two goals. For Worcester, Jakub Skarek stopped all 16 shots he faced while Evan Buitenhuis allowed the lone goal on 11 shots.

The Mariners kick off the regular season on Friday October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. It's the first 1-2-3 Friday of the season: $1 Aquafina water, $2 Pepsi products, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period. Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans, flex packs and group tickets are also still available. For more information, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

