ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Preseason Game #3, Adirondack at Reading, on Oct. 4.

Adirondack's Gabriel Verplaest has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rules 70.3, 70.6 and 70.10 for leaving the player's bench to join an altercation at 11:31 of the third period. Verplaest will miss Adirondack's preseason game vs. Reading tonight (Oct. 5) and regular-season games at Maine (Oct. 11), at Worcester (Oct. 12), at Brampton (Oct. 14) and vs. Worcester (Oct. 19).

Reading's Hayden Hodgson has been for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of receiving a match penalty for fighting at 11:31 of the third period. Hodgson will miss Reading's preseason game at Adirondack tonight (Oct. 5) and regular-season game at Newfoundland (Oct. 11).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.