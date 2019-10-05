Conner Bleackley Loaned to AHL's Texas Stars

October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Conner Bleackley has been loaned to the Texas Stars (AHL), marking the first AHL call-up of the season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Saturday.

Bleackley, 23, played in last night's preseason game against the Utah Grizzlies and was an invite to Texas Stars Training Camp prior to the 2019-20 season. The High River, Alb. native played 57 games with the San Antonio Rampage during the 2018-19 campaign, tallying five goals and 11 assists for 16 points with 35 penalty minutes. In 122 career AHL games, he owns eight goals and 20 assists for 28 points since the 2016-17 season. Additionally, he has posted 55 points (26g, 29a) with six power play goals and three shorthanded goals in 54 ECHL games.

This marks the first Steelheads ECHL contracted player called-up to the AHL in the 2019-20 season. Last year, the Steelheads saw 12 contracted players sent to the AHL including one prior to the start of the regular season.

The Steelheads close their home-and-home preseason schedule with the Grizzlies at CenturyLink Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:10 p.m. and is only open to Season Ticket Holders.

The Steelheads open the 2019-20 home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 against the Wichita Thunder to kick of Home Opening Weekend. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.