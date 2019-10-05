Fuel Fall 4-1 to Cincinnati in Preseason Finale

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel finished off the 2019 preseason campaign against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night. The two teams faced off in the second game of the home-and-home matchup at U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Special teams was the name of the game in the opening period in Cincinnati. Darik Angeli gave the Cyclones the lead at 11:13 in the first period, putting home a pass from Justin Schultz. Indy was unsuccessful on their first and only chance at the power play in the first period when Tobie Bisson went to the box for hooking.

The Fuel began the second period on the power play and quickly capitalized. Just :26 seconds into the period, Karl El-Mir deflected home a shot by Graham Knott for his second goal of the preseason. Similar to the first period, the penalties kept coming in the second stanza. Indy was handed two minor penalties but were able to kill off both of them.

Less than two minutes into the period, Indy was handed a power play leading to a Cincinnati breakaway. Indy goaltender Chase Marchand turned aside the breakaway and the rebound, but the Cyclones Shaw Boomhower was handed a penalty shot. Boomhower was able to beat Marchand on the penalty shot to take back the Cincinnati lead. Cincinnati's Jake Smith buried a rebound with around 13 minutes to go in the third to double the Cyclones lead. Ryan Siroky put home the empty netter late in the third to seal the Cyclones 4-1 lead.

Indy opens the 2019-20 regular season on the road against the Wichita Thunder and the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and Saturday night. Wichita hosted Indy to start the 2017-18 season, handing the Fuel two losses to start the season. The last time Indy met Kansas City, the team won the game 4-3 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. After two more away games against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena, the Fuel will play their first home game on October 25th and 26th against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

