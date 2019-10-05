Komets Make Roster Moves

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced roster moves Thursday. Forward Isaiah Crawford, defensemen Carl Greco and Felix Kronwall and goaltender Jake Kupsky were released from their PTO's.

Three players were added to the preseason roster this week. Forward Mason Bergh and defenseman Max Gottlieb were assigned to Fort Wayne from the AHL's Ontario Reign. Also, goaltender Cole Kehler was assigned to Fort Wayne from the NHL's Los Angeles Kings.

In addition, forward Brett McKenzie has been released from his tryout with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and will join the Komets training camp.

The Fort Wayne preseason roster currently stands at 28 players including 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Two home exhibition games-- There are two exhibition games slated against the Wheeling Nailers, both in Fort Wayne. The Komets host Wheeling Friday, Oct. 4th at 8:05pm and Saturday, Oct. 5th at 7:35pm.

Season opener Oct. 12 vs Kalamazoo-- The Komets will open the 2019-20 regular season ECHL schedule at home on Saturday, Oct. 12 against arch rival Kalamazoo at 7:35pm.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Again this year fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani as he returns for his fourth full season behind the Komet microphone broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com. There will be no broadcast of the exhibition games.

Get Komet Tickets-- Season tickets continue on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Single game tickets for all 36 home games and for the exhibition games scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Wheeling are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office.

