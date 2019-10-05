Swamp Rabbits Sign Chris Nell

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Goaltender Chris Nell has signed a Standard Player Contract to return to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2019-20 season. Nell played in 27 games for the Swamp Rabbits last season in a large stint as the team's starter in the middle of the season.

Nell posted a record of 11-14-2 with a shutout in his 27 games as a Swamp Rabbit. He also played for the Maine Mariners last season, and went 4-6-0.

The Wisconsin native has AHL experience with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on three different occasions. Nell also played for the Adirondack Thunder and the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL.

Nell holds a career 20-27-2 record in the ECHL, 2 shutouts, a 3.28 goals against average and a .900 save percentage in two seasons.

Prior to his pro career, Nell played at Bowling Green State University with plenty of accolades, including a Mike Richter Award nominee as the best goaltender in the NCAA in his sophomore season, along with Jim Ruehl Best Defensive Player and Jim Sears Most Valuable Player award and All-WCHA First Team honors with one of the best seasons a goaltender had ever posted with the Falcons.

