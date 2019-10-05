Growlers Sweep Preseason Series against Brampton

October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers finished their two-game preseason schedule with a 5-4 victory over the Brampton Beast Saturday night in Brampton.

New faces made their debut for the Growlers on Saturday night and one of them, Justin Brazeau opened the scoring just 2:57 seconds into the first period, another newcomer Joseph Duszak drew an assist on the play.

Brampton stormed back about five minutes later when Matt McLeod beat Growlers goalie Patrick Munson on the powerplay to tie the game. Brampton took their first lead of the preseason after Christopher Clapperton tipped a point shot past a sprawling Munson.

Patrick Munson exited the game halfway thought the second period as scheduled to give way to Ian Milosz.

A few moments after the preseason goalie change, Matt Bradley tied the game at 2 after tapping in the puck on a shorthanded three-on-one play. The tie game didn't last long as Nathan Todd made good on the Brampton Powerplay to hold a 3-2 lead over the Growlers heading into the third period.

Newfoundland won the third period with three straight goals, two of which were scored by Scott Pooley. The final Growlers goal was added by Colt Conrad.

The Growlers arrive back home in Newfoundland tomorrow as they continue to finalize their roster for opening night on Friday, October 11th. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box Office or online at www.mileonecentre.com.

Newfoundland Growlers (2-0-0-0) at Brampton Beast (0-2-0-0)

Newfoundland Finishes the Preseason 2-0-0-0

Saturday, October 4th - Earnscliffe Arena - Brampton, ON

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type

1 - 0 1 1st NFL 2:57 J. Brazeau (1) J. Duszak

1 - 1 2 1st BRM 8:43 M. McLeod (1) M. Gendron, J. Henry PP

1 - 2 3 2nd BRM 5:29 C. Clapperton (1) F. Beauchemin, M. McLeod

2 - 2 4 2nd NFL 13:19 M. Bradley (1) G. Estephan SH

2 - 3 5 2nd BRM 14:23 N. Todd (2) D. Vallorani PP

3 - 3 6 3rd NFL 3:05 S. Pooley (2)

4 - 3 7 3rd NFL 10:22 S. Pooley (3) G. Estephan, E. Neugold

5 - 3 8 3rd NFL 17:06 C. Conrad (1)

5 - 4 9 3rd BRM 18:45 N. Todd (3) D. Vallorani

