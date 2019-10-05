Oilers Win Lone Preseason Game in Overtime

TULSA, OK - Tulsa fended off a comeback effort from Mountain Divisional rival Wichita, winning 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night in Wichita, Kanas.

The opening frame saw zero goals, but did host a pair of fights. Oilers' forward Connor Moynihan dropped the gloves with Sean Allen at the 5:42 mark. Mike McKee would follow up with a scrap against Michael Turner less than a minute later.

Robby Jackson opened the scoring, giving the Oilers the lead just 2:49 into the second period. Jackson made himself available in front of the net, burying a laser-guided pass from J.J. Piccinich. Goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek entered the game with 10:12 left in the period, replacing Evan Fitzpatrick, who stopped every shot he faced.

The third period didn't see any early scoring, but saw plenty of drama. Wichita's Peter Crinella crammed home a goal with 1:49 remaining. Crinella's goal, which was assisted by Brandon De Jong, was the lone goal of the frame, forcing the contest into overtime.

Tulsa didn't need the extra two minutes of overtime that comes with the ECHL's new seven-minute overtime format. Rookie defenseman Jake Clifford finished a feed from Danny Moynihan with 2:15 left in the opening frame. Clifford's goal gives Tulsa three straight preseason victories over the Thunder.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

