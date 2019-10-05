Cyclones Salvage Preseason Split with Fuel
October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - TheCincinnati Cyclones took down the Indy Fuel, 4-1 on Saturday night, in the final preseason game for both teams. Forwards Darik Angeli, Shaw Boomhower, Jake Smith, and Ryan Siroky scored the goals for the Cyclones.
Cincinnati opened the scoring just past the midway point of the opening period while on the power play when forward Jesse Schultz sent a pass to Angeli who buried a shot from the left circle to put the Cyclones on top, 1-0.
The 'Clones took their 1-0 lead into the locker room after the first, and in the second Indy struck with a power play goal of their own when forward Karl El-Mir netted his second of the preseason to tie the game, 1-1, just 26 seconds into the frame.
The 1-1 tie held up throughout the remainder of the frame, and in the third Cincinnati regained their lead when Boomhower scored on a shorthanded penalty shot after he was hauled down driving towards the net, putting the 'Clones back up, 2-1. Cincinnati kept attacking and found themselves up by a pair when Smith finished off a drive from Siroky at the 6:49 mark of the frame to give the Cyclones 3-1 advantage.
With 14 seconds left and facing an extra attacker, Cincinnati sealed the preseason split when Siroky fired a shot from the defensive zone into the empty net to lift the Cyclones to a 4-1 win. The Cyclones outshot Indy, 28-27 on the evening. With goaltender Michael Houser stopping 26 in the win.
Cincinnati opens up the regular season next Saturday at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
Cincinnati opens up the regular season next Saturday at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones open the season with FIRST FACE-OFF on Saturday, October 12, against the Wheeling Nailers
