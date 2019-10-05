Rabbits Tripped up by Stingrays
October 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Outshot 19-8 in the first period, and down 2-0 in the early stages of the second period, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits could not recover from an early surge by the visiting South Carolina Stingrays in a 4-1 loss on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Cam Askew set the tone early for the Rays with a goal just over three minutes into the action with a dipsy doodle from the left wing side and lifted a shot over Ryan Bednard's shoulder to start the scoring.
The Rays extended their lead to 2-0 on a one-time blast from Cole Ully in the second following a bad bounce on a failed clear, but the Swamp Rabbits looked to gain some footing, and did, with use of special teams. Roman Ammirato and Mason Baptista teamed up to set up Brien Diffley, who converted on a scramble at the net front for his second goal in as many games.
The power play went 2-for-10 in the preseason.
Unfortunately for Greenville, that celebration lasted only 15 seconds. On the ensuing shift, Max Novak forced a steal in the neutral zone and bore down the left wing and converted to re-establish the two-goal advantage.
Jonathan Charbonneau put it away for the Rays with a goal of his own early in the third.
Billy Christopoulos did his best at the other end. The Air Force product made 40 saves in a masterful performance. His best work came in the third period, when the Swamp Rabbits put on a shot blitz that involved a 17-7 shot margin in favor of the home team.
Bednard was forced to hold the fort plenty as well. He made 35 saves on the night, and had his standout moment in the first period. With Dylan Steman staring at an open cage, Bednard flashed across with the blocker hand and made a sensational save to keep the game 1-0.
South Carolina swept the preseason home-and-home following a 4-2 victory last night at the Carolina Ice Palace.
The Swamp Rabbits' season begins on Saturday, October 12 against the Jacksonville Icemen in Jacksonville. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on the ECHL's streaming video provider, ECHL.TV.
