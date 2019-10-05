Dominant 6-1 Win Concludes Royals Preseason

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals scored the first four goals, Trevor Gooch tallied twice (3 pts.) and the Reading Royals completed the 2019 preseason with a 6-1 win against the Adirondack Thunder Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena. Matty Gaudreau also recorded three points (1g), all of which came in the last half of the game.

Trevor Gorsuch (24 svs., 1 GA) earned his first preseason victory and blocked all eight shots faced in the third. Reading opens the 2019-20 season, presented by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan, on Fri., Oct. 11 at the Newfoundland Growlers at 5:30 p.m. Reading's first home game is Oct. 19.

Gooch and Aaron Huffnagle opened the scoring with unassisted markers three minutes apart in the first; Huffnagle the opening goal and Gooch provided a two-goal advantage at 8:51 of the first. Gooch then scored midway through the second to place Reading ahead by four. Michael McNiven took the loss with 28 saves (6 GA).

Gooch's great night

The Royals took a 2-0 lead at 8:51 of the first when Trevor Gooch intercepted a Marly Quince pass at the far point and drove up the left wing all alone to score short-handed. The rookie from Mantua, NJ aimed short-side and bested McNiven over the pad. Gooch scored 11 goals last season at Colorado College and appeared in three games during the Royals 2018-19 regular season, including two against Adirondack. Gooch played in both Royals preseason contests.

The Royals scored three short-handed goals last season and the Thunder allowed three (fewest in league).

Gooch's second goal came on the rush as well; he danced around the Adirondack defense, fell as he shot from the right slot and scored over the blocker of McNiven at 8:30 of the second.

Willman toe drags for first goal

Reading's Max Willman gave the Royals a 3-0 advantage at 3:36 of the second. Willman lasered a wrist shot from the right circle over the glove hand and in. He took a pass from Matty Gaudreau (2a) and toe dragged before unleashing.

Willman scored one goal at Boston University last season; his fifth NCAA season.

Gorsuch makes an impression

Appearing in his first preseason game, rookie Trevor Gorsuch backstopped the Royals with two perfect periods. In the first, he blocked six shots, which included a save on a Shane Conacher breakaway. Gorsuch remained steady by blocking all shots faced over the final 21 minutes.

He made nine saves in the second.

The former Western Michigan Broncos netminder joined Toledo for the final two weeks of last regular season, going 3-1-0-0.

About the Royals

The Royals are entering their 19th ECHL season and are proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs 14 times, and are four-time division champions. The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA), founded in 1996, owns the Royals and oversees operations at Santander Arena and the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

Listen to all Royals broadcasts at Mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or by downloading the Mixlr App from the App Store or Google Play. All Royals away games are broadcasted on BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric) and Mixlr.

