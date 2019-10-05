Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0) close out their 2019 preseason schedule with the final of two back-to-back games against the Florida Everblades (0-1-0-0) in southwest Florida.

GO FOR TWO: With one victory already in the books, the Solar Bears will look to match last year's preseason win total with a second win tonight, after the team went 2-1-0-0 in the 2018 preseason. A win tonight would also give Orlando its first undefeated preseason since 2013, when the Solar Bears swept the Everblades by scores of 5-4 and 4-3.

SAWCHENKO TO START TONIGHT: With the coaching staff expressing an intent to have each of Orlando's three goaltenders play in two periods this weekend, Zach Sawchenko will get the start tonight against Florida. It is expected Sawchenko will play the first period before he is replaced by Zachary Fucale to start the second frame, after Spencer Martin played the first two periods of Friday's opening exhibition.

FIRST GLIMPSE OF NEW SOLAR BEARS: After sitting out of Friday's game, newcomers Jake Marchment and Marcus Vela will both make their preseason debuts for Orlando tonight.

