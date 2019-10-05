Thunder Drops Lone Exhibition Contest in OT

Wichita, KS - Jake Clifford scored the game-winner with 2:15 left in overtime to help propel Tulsa to a 2-1 win on Saturday night over Wichita at the Wichita Ice Center.

Peter Crinella netted the only goal for the Thunder while Mitch Gillam stopped 30 of 32 shots he faced.

Both teams skated to a scoreless first period. It didn't take long for the rivalry to come alive as Sean Allen and Connor Moynihan dropped the gloves. Less than a minute later, Michael Turner went with Mike McKee.

In the second, Robby Jackson put the Oilers on the board at 2:48. J.J. Piccinich found him in the slot five feet from the crease and he put it past Mitch Gillam.

Wichita tied it late in the third period when Brendan De Jong drove around the net, threw the puck in the slot and Peter Crinella jammed it home. The final horn sounded and the contest headed to overtime.

Both teams had some great chances during the seven-minute extra session. Tulsa took advantage of a turnover near the Thunder line and Clifford put home a one-timer for the game-winning goal.

